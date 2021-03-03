GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
GGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 707,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,062. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.03.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.