GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the January 28th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 705,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,062. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

