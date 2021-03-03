Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 8,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 11,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,886. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

