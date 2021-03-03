Game Creek Capital LP Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 496,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 623,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
