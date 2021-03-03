Game Creek Capital LP Has $1.19 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE USB traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 298,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.