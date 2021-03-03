Game Creek Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. CDK Global comprises about 1.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

