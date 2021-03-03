Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 5,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

