Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AON by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in AON by 6.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 36.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $206.59. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

