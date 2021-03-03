Game Creek Capital LP Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,108,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 239,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,651. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

