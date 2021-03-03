Game Creek Capital LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. 179,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,778. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.