Game Creek Capital LP Purchases 22,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 259,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 35,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 586,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 426,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,804,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

