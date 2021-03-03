Game Creek Capital LP Sells 50,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 56,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 955,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,971,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

