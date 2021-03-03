Game Creek Capital LP Takes $1 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 560,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,183. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

