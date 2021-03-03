Game Creek Capital LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 1.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,094. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.