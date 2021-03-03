Game Creek Capital LP Trims Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. SelectQuote makes up 1.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP owned 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLQT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 17,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,304. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $32.55.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,383 shares of company stock worth $27,820,654. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

