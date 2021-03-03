GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 5.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $124.18. Approximately 18,991,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 53,476,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.18.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

