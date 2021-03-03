GAPS (GAP) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. GAPS has a market cap of $4.26 million and $250.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,807.86 or 0.99669012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00094561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003923 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

