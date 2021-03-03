Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

