Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.49

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.49 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 179.90 ($2.35). Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 55,714 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of £208.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

