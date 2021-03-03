GateToken (GT) Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $112.96 million and $6.91 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00778875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,116,846 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

