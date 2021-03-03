Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 5.1%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 650,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 827,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

