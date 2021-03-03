Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gaucho Group stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Gaucho Group has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

