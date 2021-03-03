GDS (GDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.