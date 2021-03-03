Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 872.0 days.
OTCMKTS GBERF traded up $12.17 on Wednesday, reaching $613.15. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.34. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $395.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.92.
Geberit Company Profile
