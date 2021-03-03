Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 872.0 days.

OTCMKTS GBERF traded up $12.17 on Wednesday, reaching $613.15. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.34. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $395.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.92.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.