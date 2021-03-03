Geeq Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $432,054.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $432,054.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00078197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.37 or 0.00485680 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

