Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.01 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $120.01 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00788774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.