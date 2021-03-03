Gems (GEM) One Day Volume Tops $954.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $330,933.69 and $954.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00782266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

