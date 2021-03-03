Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.63

Shares of Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.63 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.23). Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.21), with a volume of 523,056 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of £470.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.63.

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

