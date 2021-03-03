Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 6%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $315.05 and last traded at $318.26. 827,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 797,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

