General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.44

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 904641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 137,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 250,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

