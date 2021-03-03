General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 5.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 568,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,498,223. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

