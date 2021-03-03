Genesis Vision Market Cap Reaches $18.15 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00008034 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $379,853.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00784505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.