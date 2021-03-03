Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,250,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,767,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.
About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.
