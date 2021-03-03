Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,250,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,767,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

