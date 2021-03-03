Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

