Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

