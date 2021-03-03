GeoDB Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

