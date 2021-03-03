GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.47. 442,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 223,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.