George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RSKIA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.68. George Risk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

