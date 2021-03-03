George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.63

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and traded as high as $76.40. George Weston shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNGRF shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of George Weston from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.