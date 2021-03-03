GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $34,114.33 and $7.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173,744.37 or 3.49241899 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,427,490 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

