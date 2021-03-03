GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GFL Environmental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE GFL opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $2,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

