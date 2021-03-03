GHOST 24 Hour Volume Reaches $325,549.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $3.31 million and $325,549.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00488637 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

