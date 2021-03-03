GHOSTPRISM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,647.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $30,647.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.89 or 0.00484053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00073566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00079090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00482479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,762,201 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

