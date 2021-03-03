Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $157,485.41

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $157,485.41 and approximately $14,640.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000877 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

