Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 10%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 2,296,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,000,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

