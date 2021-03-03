Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 10%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 2,296,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,000,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.71 and a beta of 0.63.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
