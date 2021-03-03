Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 229,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

