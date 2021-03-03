Gladstone Land Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a P/E ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,157 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

