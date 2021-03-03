Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.46). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $51,059,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,104,000 after buying an additional 479,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after buying an additional 373,916 shares during the period.

NYSE GKOS traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,432. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.