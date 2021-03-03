Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 479,628 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 10.82% of Glaukos worth $366,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.