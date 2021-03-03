GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 46,357 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £15.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.70.

In other GLI Finance news, insider Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth bought 89,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,785.94 ($2,333.34).

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

